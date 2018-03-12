Fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy (91) dies

It’s being reported that he passed away in his sleep over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy has died at the age of 91.

The fashion icon known for creating the little black dress styled Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy.

The French aristocrat, whose full name was Count Hubert James Marcel Taffin de Givenchy, was one of the best-known fashion names of the 20th century.

He developed a refined elegant signature which was apparent from his first collection in 1952 until his eventual retirement in 1995.

His most famous client was undoubtedly Hepburn, who wore one of his designs to accept her Academy Award for Roman Holiday in 1954.

He also designed her iconic little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

More recently Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman wore Givenchy to the Oscars.