Fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy (91) dies

It’s being reported that he passed away in his sleep over the weekend.

In this file photo taken on 7 June 2011 French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy attends the inauguration of the Cristobal Balenciaga museum in the northern Spanish Basque village of Getaria. French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy died aged 91 it was announced on 12 March 2018. Picture: AFP.
In this file photo taken on 7 June 2011 French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy attends the inauguration of the Cristobal Balenciaga museum in the northern Spanish Basque village of Getaria. French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy died aged 91 it was announced on 12 March 2018. Picture: AFP.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy has died at the age of 91.

The fashion icon known for creating the little black dress styled Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy.

The French aristocrat, whose full name was Count Hubert James Marcel Taffin de Givenchy, was one of the best-known fashion names of the 20th century.

He developed a refined elegant signature which was apparent from his first collection in 1952 until his eventual retirement in 1995.

His most famous client was undoubtedly Hepburn, who wore one of his designs to accept her Academy Award for Roman Holiday in 1954.

He also designed her iconic little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

More recently Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman wore Givenchy to the Oscars.

