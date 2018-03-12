Families of listeriosis victims urged to join lawsuit against Tiger Brands

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says that Tiger Brands must be held accountable for failing to protect its consumers against products contaminated with the bacteria.

JOHANNESBURG – Families of the victims of the listeriosis outbreak are being urged to join a class action suit against Tiger Brands.

Richard Spoor Incorporated Attorneys and the US Food Safety firm Marler Clark have teamed up to provide justice for the families of over 180 people who died after eating processed meat contaminated with listeria.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced last week that the source of the outbreak had been linked to the Enterprise factories in Limpopo and Germiston, as well as a Rainbow Chicken production facility in Sasolburg.

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says that Tiger Brands must be held accountable for failing to protect its consumers against products contaminated with the bacteria.

“The purpose is, first and foremost, to bring justice to the victims, to secure some modicum of justice. You can’t obviously bring people back but you can secure some degree of justice.”

Spoor says that there’s overwhelming evidence that the Tiger Brands factories linked to the listeriosis outbreak was contaminated.

“Ninety-one percent of the samples of the people who were sick corresponds exactly with the specific genetic makeup of the bacteria found at the Polokwane factory.

“Then we’ve the pattern of distribution of the disease, which mirrors the distribution process of their products.”