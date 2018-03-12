Eskom inquiry: DA wants Guptas, Myeni & Duduzane Zuma subpoenaed to appear

DA's Natasha Mazzone says the Gupta brothers and Zuma have given no explanation for their absence at the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it wants Parliament to subpoena witnesses who are refusing to appear before the Public Enterprises' committee's inquiry into state capture.

It's now been confirmed that the Guptas, the former president's son Duduzane Zuma and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni will not be appearing on Tuesday.

The committee was due to wrap up its hearings this week to meet a month-end deadline to submit a report to Parliament.

But its work's being hampered by no-shows and refusals to turn up.

The Gupta brothers were due to appear before the Public Enterprises' committee after their lawyer previously indicated they were prepared to testify.

But now he says they are out of the country and there's no indication when or if they will be back.

Myeni is another potential witness refusing to show up.

The former SAA board chairperson says she's too sick to appear but has still not provided the committee with a doctor's note to prove this.

It's not clear at this time why Zuma is snubbing the committee's invitation to appear.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says their behaviour is a flagrant disregard for Parliament.

“The DA will be asking that we formally subpoena the Guptas, Myeni and Duduzane Zuma to appear before our committee.”

Mazzone says the Gupta brothers and Zuma have given no explanation for their absence at the inquiry.

She says those absent from the inquiry need to send a letter with clear reasons for being absent.

She says the committee will subpoena them if they continue to snub Parliament.

“It’s rather unfortunate, given the state of affairs and the way this committee has been running, that we’re now going to have to resort to issuing a subpoena in terms the Privileges of Powers and Immunities of the Parliament Act.”

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says she will table the lawyers' letters on Tuesday for discussion by the committee.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)