DA willing to sacrifice relationship with EFF over land expropriation
The party maintains that land must remain owned by private individuals and not government as proposed by the EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has vowed not to back down on its rejection of land expropriation without compensation even if it damages its relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in three key metros.
The party maintains that land must remain owned by private individuals and not government as proposed by the EFF.
Last month, Parliament adopted the EFF motion to review Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation with the support of the ANC and other smaller parties.
When the DA rejected the EFF motion in Parliament, the red berets fought back and announced the party would table a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip as a warning shot to the DA.
The DA has dismissed that warning, even though the EFF said it may act against its mayors in Tshwane and Johannesburg too.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “It’s not to say that to be in coalition now everybody must surrender their colours, values and principles. They must not do that to us.”
Maimane says the party has its own plan on land reform.
“New recipients of state-subsidised housing will receive full title, we’ll distribute thousands of government-owned farms and fellow land."
Maimane says his party will fight plans to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation with every tool at its disposal.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
