DA faces backlash over land expropriation text messages

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has faced a backlash and questions over text messages that the official opposition has sent to South Africans.

In the SMSes, the party accuses the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of working together to take all private homes and land, adding that people can only stop this by registering and voting correctly.

That has not gone down well with those who accuse the party of being alarmist.

But the DA says that the message is aimed at making people aware of the motion to expropriate land without compensation brought in Parliament by the EFF and supported by the ANC.

DA spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe: "I think it is important for us to educate South Africans in terms of the reality of the motion that was tabled by the EFF and supported by the ANC, even with the amendments the ANC is putting in, so we just thought, here's a captive audience and we did it, and we sent out the message for them."