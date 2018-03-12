CT Cycle Tour organisers send condolences to families of cyclists who died

A man was killed in a crash involving several other cyclists on the M3 while, in a separate incident, a cyclist died from a suspected heart attack at Smitswinkel Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have sent their condolences to the families of two cyclists who died during the event.

A man was killed in a crash involving several other cyclists on the M3 on Sunday.

In a separate incident, a cyclist died from a suspected heart attack at Smitswinkel Bay.

Water was also a concern going into the race but millions of litres of water was brought in from outside Cape Town.

The event's director David Bellairs: "We were water positive. We went about a million-and-a-half litres more than anticipated. There was more than enough water on the day. We went a million-and-a-half litres over that in terms of putting back into the reticulation system and again that is all being audited. And the economy benfitted."