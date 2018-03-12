CT Cycle Tour organisers confirm third death

A Rotary marshal, who was stationed on an S-bend after the Llandudno turn-off, has died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have announced that a third person has died related to Sunday's race.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at this stage and is under investigation.

The event's director David Bellairs: "There was an incident on the descent from Suikerbossie and into Llandudno yesterday. A marshall was hospitalised and we received news that he subsequently passed away. We are at this point unclear o the exact nature of the incident and how it occurred. It is currently being investigated."

This comes after two cyclists died during the 109 kilometer race.

In the first incident, a man lost his life after he was seriously hurt during a pile-up with other cyclists.

Thereafter, another cyclist died during the race, as a result of a suspected heart attack.