Court rules it can’t force Bank of Baroda to stay open
The court found the decision by the Bank of Baroda to exit the South African market cannot be interfered with by the courts.
PRETORIA - The High Court has ruled it simply cannot force a company to keep its doors open against its will.
This was the ruling handed down in Pretoria in the application brought by about a dozen Gupta-owned companies against the Bank of Baroda.
The companies wanted the Indian-based financial institutional to continue to provide services despite its announcement last month that its halting all local operations.
The court noted that Nedbank had already terminated its relationship with the Bank of Baroda which used the local bank's infrastructure in order to operate, and it can’t compel Baroda to go back to Nedbank to re-instate the infrastructure.
Furthermore, the court held that the relationship between the bank and the Gupta companies is contractual and the bank is at liberty to terminate this relationship.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
