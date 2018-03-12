Popular Topics
City Power board members not to receive bonuses for last financial year

The board says the executive management committee has not achieved its goals and targets for the year. Other employees from the level of manager and below are still in line for bonuses.

Picture: City Power
Picture: City Power
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City Power board of directors says all members of the utility's executive management committee and general managers will not receive bonuses for the last financial year.

The board says the executive management committee has not achieved its goals and targets for the year.

Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Nico de Jager said: “We believe that they still have a long way to go in improving service delivery in City Power and, therefore, they will not be taking or paying any bonuses.”

Other employees from the level of manager and below are still in line for bonuses but only if they performed well.

