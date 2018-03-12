Chelsea must be ready to suffer at Barcelona, says Conte
Conte said his team could face a more daunting task against the five-times European champions at the Nou Camp.
LONDON – Chelsea must be prepared to “suffer” in Barcelona on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Antonio Conte has said.
Barcelona scored a 75th-minute equaliser through Lionel Messi to cancel out midfielder Willian’s second-half goal in the first leg clash between the teams at Stamford Bridge last month.
Conte said his team could face a more daunting task against the five-times European champions at the Nou Camp.
“We must be very good but when you play against this type of team, which I think is one of the best in the world, you must be prepared to suffer, in the same way we did in the first leg, where we were almost perfect,” Conte told the club’s website (www.chelseafc.com).
“This is not a (Chelsea) team with great experience, we have a lot of players who are playing their first or second season in the Champions League.
“But we have to work as a team and try to be ready to suffer the moments we have to suffer, and in every moment we have to know that we can have a chance to score.”
Barcelona dominated possession in the first leg but Conte’s side were unfortunate not to end with a victory after Willian was twice denied by the woodwork before halftime.
“Given our opponents’ ability to dominate possession, especially on home soil, we will also need to show plenty of patience and concentration in waiting for our opportunities and making the most of them when they arrive,” Conte added.
More in Sport
-
Woods brings comeback to happy hunting ground at Bay Hill
-
McLaren need to deliver after testing times
-
United crash out after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
-
CSA announces Proteas women’s contracted squad list
-
Forced absence from Europa League frustrates Arsenal's Aubameyang
-
Varsity Cup issues response on NMU pitch invasion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.