Case against man linked to MEC Albert Fritz's armed robbery postponed
Xolisa Baba was meant to stand trial on Monday, but he has decided to enter into a plea agreement and the matter has been postponed to April.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a man linked to the armed robbery of Social Development MEC Albert Fritz has been postponed.
Baba held Fritz and his team at gunpoint in Nyanga last year.
A shoot-out between the robbers and Fritz's bodyguards led to the death of Baba's 19-year old accomplice.
MEC spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said: “The matter has been postponed to 5 April after the accused indicated an intention to enter into a plea agreement. It is most shocking that at age 26 the accused already has other criminal cases he’s yet to stand trial for. Including another case of aggravated robbery and hijacking.”
