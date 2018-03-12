‘Amendment to Constitution could strip property owners of property’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

‘Amendment to Constitution could strip property owners of property’

The DA recently rejected the Economic Freedom Fighters’ motion in Parliament to review the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says government must be warned that if the Constitution is amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, people would be stripped of their property and business owners of their businesses.

Maimane held a briefing earlier on Monday on the party's position on land reform.

“It could further extend to other issues. And, therefore, if we pursue this model we could undermine what the word property means and ultimately use that to advance in other areas. So, it would strip all property owners of their property, white and black South Africans alike would lose everything. Homeowners would be stripped of their homes, business owners, their business, innovators of their intellectual property and so on.”

The DA recently rejected the Economic Freedom Fighters’ motion in Parliament to review the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

The motion was adopted by an overwhelming majority.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA