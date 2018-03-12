‘Amendment to Constitution could strip property owners of property’
The DA recently rejected the Economic Freedom Fighters’ motion in Parliament to review the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says government must be warned that if the Constitution is amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, people would be stripped of their property and business owners of their businesses.
Maimane held a briefing earlier on Monday on the party's position on land reform.
“It could further extend to other issues. And, therefore, if we pursue this model we could undermine what the word property means and ultimately use that to advance in other areas. So, it would strip all property owners of their property, white and black South Africans alike would lose everything. Homeowners would be stripped of their homes, business owners, their business, innovators of their intellectual property and so on.”
The motion was adopted by an overwhelming majority.
