AmaZulu upset, Chiefs progress in Nedbank Cup
From the weekend’s results, six out of the eight quarter-finalists were finalised with two big fixtures to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evening respectively.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixtures took place this weekend with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs. From the weekend’s results, six out of the eight quarter-finalists were finalised, with two big fixtures to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evening respectively.
On Friday evening AmaZulu hosted Ubuntu Cape Town. It was a traditional cup match with the National First Division side beating AmaZulu 3-2. The visitors went into the break 2-0 up and extended their advantage three minutes into the second half, with Kamohelo Mahlatsi finding the back of the net. AmaZulu almost pulled it back, scoring in the 76th and 90th minute. The hosts could not find the equalizer after the nervy ending meaning, that the Cape Town side progressed.
On Saturday, Free State Stars beat Chippa United 2-1. Paulus Masehe opened the scoring in the early moments of the second half. Onassis Mntambo pulled a goal back for Chippa, but Bangali Keita was a hero for the home side, scoring in the 88th minute to send his team into the quarters.
Baroka FC eased to a 2-0 win over Steenberg United 2-0, with Mudzanga Sidumo and Tebogo Sodi scoring in the 42nd and 84th minute respectively.
Over at the Moses Mabhuda Stadium, Soweto giant Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellenbosch United 2-1, with Eric Matoho and Leonardo Castro scoring for Chiefs. Alan Robertson pulled a goal back for Stellenbosch. After a nervy 15 minutes, Chiefs were able to hold on for victory.
At the Princess Magogo Stadium, Siyanda Xulu scored an 89th minute goal to help Maritzburg United to a 2-1 win over Royal Eagles.
Bloemfontein Celtic beat Richards Bay 3-1, with Mpho Maruping, Neo Maema and Ronald Pfumbidzai scoring at the Dr Molemela Stadium for the hosts. Thabiso Nkoana scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute for the visitors.
In final two games of the round, Mamelodi Sundowns host EC Bees at 7:30pm on Tuesday evening and then on Wednesday, Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates.
Kick-off is at 7:30pm.
More in Sport
-
Woods brings comeback to happy hunting ground at Bay Hill
-
McLaren need to deliver after testing times
-
United crash out after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
-
CSA announces Proteas women’s contracted squad list
-
Forced absence from Europa League frustrates Arsenal's Aubameyang
-
Varsity Cup issues response on NMU pitch invasion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.