AmaZulu upset, Chiefs progress in Nedbank Cup

JOHANNESBURG - The Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixtures took place this weekend with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs. From the weekend’s results, six out of the eight quarter-finalists were finalised, with two big fixtures to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evening respectively.

On Friday evening AmaZulu hosted Ubuntu Cape Town. It was a traditional cup match with the National First Division side beating AmaZulu 3-2. The visitors went into the break 2-0 up and extended their advantage three minutes into the second half, with Kamohelo Mahlatsi finding the back of the net. AmaZulu almost pulled it back, scoring in the 76th and 90th minute. The hosts could not find the equalizer after the nervy ending meaning, that the Cape Town side progressed.

On Saturday, Free State Stars beat Chippa United 2-1. Paulus Masehe opened the scoring in the early moments of the second half. Onassis Mntambo pulled a goal back for Chippa, but Bangali Keita was a hero for the home side, scoring in the 88th minute to send his team into the quarters.

Baroka FC eased to a 2-0 win over Steenberg United 2-0, with Mudzanga Sidumo and Tebogo Sodi scoring in the 42nd and 84th minute respectively.

Over at the Moses Mabhuda Stadium, Soweto giant Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellenbosch United 2-1, with Eric Matoho and Leonardo Castro scoring for Chiefs. Alan Robertson pulled a goal back for Stellenbosch. After a nervy 15 minutes, Chiefs were able to hold on for victory.

At the Princess Magogo Stadium, Siyanda Xulu scored an 89th minute goal to help Maritzburg United to a 2-1 win over Royal Eagles.

Bloemfontein Celtic beat Richards Bay 3-1, with Mpho Maruping, Neo Maema and Ronald Pfumbidzai scoring at the Dr Molemela Stadium for the hosts. Thabiso Nkoana scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute for the visitors.

In final two games of the round, Mamelodi Sundowns host EC Bees at 7:30pm on Tuesday evening and then on Wednesday, Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm.