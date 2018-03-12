Alleged abalone poacher appears in Paarl court

The case against him will also be joined to the matter against nine government officials and eight alleged poachers who appeared at the Hermanus Magistrates Court last week.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged abalone poacher has appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court in connection with a sprawling syndicate operating across the Overberg.

He appeared alongside two others on Monday and has a previous poaching conviction.

The case against him will also be joined to the matter against nine government officials and eight alleged poachers who appeared at the Hermanus Magistrates Court last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case has been postponed to 27 March. The State opposes bail against them because they are facing schedule five charges and have previous convictions on poaching.”