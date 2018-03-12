3 Pollsmoor Prison escapees rearrested
Officials say the suspects were caught during separate operations within the City of Cape Town metro. The group forced their way through burglar bars at the facility's Medium B section on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Three of the six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison in the Western Cape have been rearrested.
Officials say they were caught during separate operations within the City of Cape Town metro.
The group forced their way through burglar bars at the facility's Medium B section on Sunday night.
One of the convicts was serving a sentence for rape and another for attempted murder, robbery and housebreaking.
Regional Correctional Services commissioner, Delekile Klaas said: “Since this morning our officials, the police and the detectives have been on the manhunt to try and trace the whereabouts of the six offenders and they’ve been following all the leads. This led to the rearrest of three offenders so currently, only three offenders are on the run.”
Authorities are now hunting for the remaining three inmates.
Pollsmoor Correctional Services officials remain mum on details surrounding the rearrest of three of the six convicts.
One was apprehended in Kleinvlei and two in Ocean View.
Klaas promises officials are following up on leads to apprehend the remaining three.
“Currently only three offenders are on the run. We hope that we will also be able to rearrest the other three in the next 72 hours.”
Klaas says officials are also working on improving security in the section where they were held.
More in Local
-
Case against man linked to MEC Albert Fritz's armed robbery postponed
-
#MoeraneCommission: Poisoning ruled out as cause of Sindiso Magaqa's death
-
Alleged abalone poacher appears in Paarl court
-
DA willing to sacrifice relationship with EFF over land expropriation
-
Steenberg CPF concerned by rise in gang violence after 2 teens killed
-
Still no word on missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.