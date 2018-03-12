3 children die in Khayelitsha shack fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

3 children die in Khayelitsha shack fire

Aged between 14 and 7, the three children were sleeping when the blaze broke out in their home in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday.

FILE: The charred remains of a shack fire. Picture: Chanel September/EWN
FILE: The charred remains of a shack fire. Picture: Chanel September/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Three children have died in a shackfire in Khayelitsha.

Aged between 14 and 7, the three children were sleeping when the blaze broke out in their home in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday.

Fire and rescue services' Theo Layne, says that the children's grandmother was seriously injured.

"We had two female children and one male child that sustained fatal burns. One adult female that sustained 50% burns was treated on the scene by the fire and rescue services and transported to hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA