3 children die in Khayelitsha shack fire
Aged between 14 and 7, the three children were sleeping when the blaze broke out in their home in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Three children have died in a shackfire in Khayelitsha.
Fire and rescue services' Theo Layne, says that the children's grandmother was seriously injured.
"We had two female children and one male child that sustained fatal burns. One adult female that sustained 50% burns was treated on the scene by the fire and rescue services and transported to hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage."
