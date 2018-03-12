20 arrested in connection with Pretoria metered taxi violence
A Taxfiy driver was recently murdered in Sunnyside in an incident thought to be linked to the feud.
JOHANNESBURG – Twenty people have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with deadly tensions between the metered taxi industry and e-hailing services.
A Taxfiy driver was recently murdered in Sunnyside in an incident thought to be linked to the feud.
The police's Daniel Mavimbela says: “The police are currently leading a multi-disciplinary team of role players who are charged with the responsibility of curbing taxi-related violence in areas like Brooklyn, Centurion, Pretoria central, Silverton and Sunnyside.”
WATCH: Hundreds of Taxify, Uber drivers demand justice for murdered colleague
More in Local
-
If found guilty, pupil who assaulted teacher 'will face expulsion'
-
Nehawu says strike ongoing despite negotiations
-
CT Cycle Tour organisers confirm third death
-
Manhunt launched for 6 Pollsmoor prison escapees
-
Health Dept adopting stricter measures on public smoking
-
Kganyago: Liquidity problems led to VBS being placed under curatorship
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.