20 arrested in connection with Pretoria metered taxi violence

A Taxfiy driver was recently murdered in Sunnyside in an incident thought to be linked to the feud.

JOHANNESBURG – Twenty people have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with deadly tensions between the metered taxi industry and e-hailing services.

The police's Daniel Mavimbela says: “The police are currently leading a multi-disciplinary team of role players who are charged with the responsibility of curbing taxi-related violence in areas like Brooklyn, Centurion, Pretoria central, Silverton and Sunnyside.”

