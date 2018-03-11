Second cyclists dies during Cape Town Cycle Tour

It is understood that a man suffered a heartache during his ride.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Cycle Tour has seen the death of its second participant.

This was confirmed by the organisers of the event on Sunday.

It is understood that the man suffered a heart attack during his ride.

City of Cape Town David Bellairs said: “Unfortunately, the tour has been marred by the announcement that there has been a second death and it was a heart attack.”

Meanwhile, as the day draws to an end, the MEC of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape Alan Winde has thanked the organisers of the tour.

Thirty-five thousand people were participants in the event.

The MEC says the event helps in growing the economy and brings money to charity.

Winde said: “I, first of all, must well done to the organisers and so much money goes to charity from this event. It really has fingers in the communities and making a real difference.”

