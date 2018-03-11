Second cyclists dies during Cape Town Cycle Tour

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Second cyclists dies during Cape Town Cycle Tour

It is understood that a man suffered a heartache during his ride.

Cape Town Cycle Tour's participants on 11 March 2018. Picture: @CTCycleTour/Twitter.
Cape Town Cycle Tour's participants on 11 March 2018. Picture: @CTCycleTour/Twitter.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Cycle Tour has seen the death of its second participant.

This was confirmed by the organisers of the event on Sunday.

It is understood that the man suffered a heart attack during his ride.

City of Cape Town David Bellairs said: “Unfortunately, the tour has been marred by the announcement that there has been a second death and it was a heart attack.”

Meanwhile, as the day draws to an end, the MEC of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape Alan Winde has thanked the organisers of the tour.

Thirty-five thousand people were participants in the event.

The MEC says the event helps in growing the economy and brings money to charity.

Winde said: “I, first of all, must well done to the organisers and so much money goes to charity from this event. It really has fingers in the communities and making a real difference.”

WATCH: SA's Nolan Hoffman wins 2018 CT Cycle Tour

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA