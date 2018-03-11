Sassa takes over disaster relief efforts in CT

The City of Cape Town has announced Sassa will take over and provide social relief to disaster victims.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the disaster risk management centre will no longer coordinate humanitarian relief efforts for fires and floods.

Instead, Sassa will take over and provide social relief to disaster victims.

For many years, the city conducted assessments in the wake of local disasters.

During the last quarter of 2017, the centre facilitated relief for over 4,000 people.

The city’s JP Smith says: Towards the end of last year, amid concerns that the payments could be classified as irregular expenditure in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and Sassa’s own policies, the agency decided to take responsibility.”

The city will notify Sassa of incidents where relief is required.

“In the past, social relief was typically activated within hours after a local disaster was reported, it remains to be seen how this change will affect timelines in future. Our recent experience has indicated that some delays are occurring.”

The City says Cape Town was the only city in the country that had service level agreements with NGOs like the Mustadafin Foundation, Salvation Army and Historically Disadvantaged Individual (HDI) who would provide relief including food, blankets and vanity packs to affected communities.

During the last quarter of 2017, the centre facilitated relief for 4,224 individuals affected by local disasters.

The City says it will continue to provide materials for affected residents to rebuild their homes where required, adding it will work closely with Sassa to ensure that notifications are received and responded to as soon as possible.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)