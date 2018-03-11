Richard Spoor: Tiger Brands must be held accountable

Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the source of the listeriosis outbreak comes from two brands of polony by Tiger Brands.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands must be held accountable and face the consequences for failing to protect their consumers against listeriosis.

Spoor has spearheaded legal action against gold producers over the fatal lung disease silicosis for which the companies have made R5 billion provisions.

The lawsuit, by Spoor’s law firm and the US food safety firm Marler Clark, is filed on behalf of the families of people who died after eating processed meat contaminated with listeria.

Spoor says some degree of justice must be secured.

“The class action mechanism is an ideal way of bringing disadvantaged people into the process and give them the benefit of good quality representation in court.”

A class action typically involves a large number of people who collectively band together to sue a person or company for damages.

Spoor says the lawsuit against Tiger Brands will teach other companies a lesson.

“They must pay a price. It’s an incentive to them to act. Litigation like this encourages others to relook their norms and standards, because they know if they slip up they’ll pay.”

Tiger Brands said on Friday it had received a report from the department of health which confirmed the presence of the LST6 listeria strain at its factory in the northern city of Polokwane and it was appointing an expert team to identify the causes.

On Saturday, spokeswoman Nevashnee Naicker said the company “had not received any notifications of any class action suits” and declined to comment further.

US lawyer Bill Marler, who won $110 million in compensation from fast-food chain Jack in the Box for victims of a 1993 ecoli outbreak in the United States that sickened 700 people and killed four, is consulting on the case.

Tiger Brands Chief Executive Lawrence McDougal said on Monday that there was no direct link between the deaths and its processed cold meat products.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)