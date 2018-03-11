Report: Gigaba seeks legal advice to revoke Ajay Gupta's permanent residency
The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that Gigaba has instructed director general Mkuseli Apleni to probe how Guptas obtained permanent residency.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has reportedly begun with the process of cancelling Ajay Gupta's permanent residency.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Gigaba has instructed director general Mkuseli Apleni to probe how Guptas obtained permanent residency.
He's also seeking legal advice about revoking it.
Gupta could lose his South African ID and his right to open a bank account or apply for any loan.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Gigaba met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain the statements he made earlier this week about the citizenship of the Gupta family.
During a press briefing, Gigaba insisted that neither Atul nor Ajay are South African citizens, emphasising that were granted permanent residence status.
However, the following day, Apleni contradicted Gigaba’s statement, by saying that the Guptas were naturalised way before Gigaba’s tenure as home affairs minister.
Ajay Guptas has been declared a fugitive by the Hawks and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
