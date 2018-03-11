#RegisterToVote: Home Affairs system back online
Voters were unable to get temporary identity documents from the department offices before joining registration queues in several stations across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says their system is now back online after being offline for a few hours on Sunday morning.
Sunday is the last day of the registration drive where people are expected to get registered by 5 pm.
The department says those who wish to attain enabling documents to register to vote or verify their details with the Independent Electoral Commission may visit their nearest offices.
Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said: “The Department of Home Affairs would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of our systems being down. The department has been working tirelessly at resolving the issue and we’re happy to announce that it has been resolved and citizens can now go to get the necessary documents.”
