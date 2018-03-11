#RegisterToVote: DA’s Moody finds inspiration in Tshwane elderly
Patricia Morrison was accompanied to Elardus Park Primary School by John Moody and Mayor Solly Msimanga to assist her in registering for 2019 elections.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moody says he is inspired by the commitment of an elderly South African woman who registered in Elardus Park in Tshwane on Sunday after recently relocating to the area.
Patricia Morrison was accompanied to Elardus Park Primary School on Sunday morning by Moody and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga to assist her in registering for next year's general election.
Morrison walked through the gates of the school to the entrance of the registration hall laughing as Moody questioned her granddaughter who she plans to vote for when she reaches the legal age.
Morrison was contacted by the party after querying about registration to vote, something she says she has to do in order to ensure a brighter future for her children and grandchildren.
Moody says elderly woman’s reasons for making sure she registered is something that speaks to his heart.
“Here’s an ordinary South African citizen saying, ‘I’m going to go and do what I need to do to make sure that our democracy not only survives but that it is strengthened and grows.’”
