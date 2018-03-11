Ramaphosa promises better service delivery for Olievenhoutbosch community

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ramaphosa promises better service delivery for Olievenhoutbosch community

President Ramaphosa says his new government has prioritised the development of the country and communities should be rest assured that they are not being overlooked.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Hope Restoration Church, on 11 March 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Hope Restoration Church, on 11 March 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Olievenhoutbosch residents that their service delivery concerns will be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Ramaphosa says his new government has prioritised the development of the country and communities should be rest assured that they are not being overlooked.

Residents last week vandalised a local community centre and clinic during a protest.

Ramaphosa tried to calm angry residents down before his message was heard.

He then assured them that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would have a community meeting on Thursday.

“There is no problem without a solution… as government we are going to solve this problem.”

Ramaphosa also urged the community to register to vote before the 5pm deadline on today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA