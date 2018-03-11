Ramaphosa promises better service delivery for Olievenhoutbosch community
President Ramaphosa says his new government has prioritised the development of the country and communities should be rest assured that they are not being overlooked.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Olievenhoutbosch residents that their service delivery concerns will be addressed as a matter of urgency.
#RegisterToVote Olievenhoutbosch residents demand service delivery from Premier David Makhura, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address a church service just close by. PP pic.twitter.com/VFDSFArucN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2018
Ramaphosa says his new government has prioritised the development of the country and communities should be rest assured that they are not being overlooked.
Residents last week vandalised a local community centre and clinic during a protest.
Ramaphosa tried to calm angry residents down before his message was heard.
President Ramaphosa address people outside Covenant Church in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 20#RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/aHBCW0F367— ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) March 11, 2018
He then assured them that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would have a community meeting on Thursday.
“There is no problem without a solution… as government we are going to solve this problem.”
Ramaphosa also urged the community to register to vote before the 5pm deadline on today.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#RegisterToVote: Home Affairs system back online
-
Police probe kidnapping of Devland Cash and Carry owner
-
‘Prasa’s failure to deliver reliable services directly effects economy’
-
2 WC IEC stations reopen after threats from protesting residents
-
15 arrested for drunk driving in WC
-
Itireleng residents share concerns of land & water with Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.