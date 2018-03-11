Ramaphosa promises better service delivery for Olievenhoutbosch community

President Ramaphosa says his new government has prioritised the development of the country and communities should be rest assured that they are not being overlooked.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Olievenhoutbosch residents that their service delivery concerns will be addressed as a matter of urgency.

#RegisterToVote Olievenhoutbosch residents demand service delivery from Premier David Makhura, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address a church service just close by. PP pic.twitter.com/VFDSFArucN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2018

Residents last week vandalised a local community centre and clinic during a protest.

Ramaphosa tried to calm angry residents down before his message was heard.

President Ramaphosa address people outside Covenant Church in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 20#RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/aHBCW0F367 — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) March 11, 2018

He then assured them that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would have a community meeting on Thursday.

“There is no problem without a solution… as government we are going to solve this problem.”

Ramaphosa also urged the community to register to vote before the 5pm deadline on today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)