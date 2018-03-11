‘Prasa’s failure to deliver reliable services directly effects economy’

The DA has called on Metrorail to urgently address the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works and commuters on its failures.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) failure to deliver reliable services has a direct effect on the country's economy.

The Western Cape Legislature’s Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works has also expressed concern.

Chairperson Nceba Hinana says despite the central line service being restored two weeks ago, trains were not operational due to technical difficulties.

The party says Metrorail passengers have dropped by approximately 50%, from more than 600,000 passengers in 2000 to an estimated 360,000 passengers in 2017.

Hinana says train cancellations in the Western Cape have also increased from 3% in 2015 to 15% in 2017.

“Prasa must have security to secure its assets, including the commuters. People that are boarding the trains are not boarding for free, they pay daily, weekly and monthly ticket fees and so they contribute to the economy.”

Prasa's Nana Zenani told Eyewitness News they will not comment on the figures but adds that the increase in vandalism is crippling their efforts in investing in modern transport.