Police probe kidnapping of Devland Cash and Carry owner

It’s understood Shiraaz Gattoo was abducted on Saturday on the N12 highway.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of a businessman in Devland, south of Johannesburg.
It’s understood Shiraaz Gattoo, the owner of Devland Cash and Carry was abducted on Saturday on the N12 highway.
The police’s Nomvula Mbense has appealed to anyone with information about the kidnapping to contact the police.
“A case was opened at the Eldorado police station and it’s still under investigation. He is not yet found.”
