Olievenhoutbosch residents stage picket during President Ramaphosa’s visit

JOHANNESBURG - Olievenhoutbosch residents are picketing outside the Hope Restoration Church where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered an address to congregants.

The president is visiting the area as part of his initiative to urge South Africans to register to vote in next year’s election.

Residents are demanding that their service delivery concerns be addressed.

Proper housing, roads and an increase in the police presence in Olievenhoutbosch are some of concerns carried on placards.

Premier David Makhura earlier had his hands full, trying to stabilise the situation.

He has promised to return and address their concerns.

This resident says the area is neglected and government should do its part.

“They don’t even look after us. They don’t give us services delivery. We are not happy.”

The church service got underway on Sunday morning with the president in attendance.

