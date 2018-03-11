Olievenhoutbosch residents stage picket during President Ramaphosa’s visit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Olievenhoutbosch residents stage picket during President Ramaphosa’s visit

The president is visiting the area as part of his initiative to urge South Africans to register to vote in next year’s election.

Community members from Olievenhoutbosch gathered outside a local church to share their service delivery concerns with President Cyril Ramaphosa, on 11 March 2018. Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.Picture:
Community members from Olievenhoutbosch gathered outside a local church to share their service delivery concerns with President Cyril Ramaphosa, on 11 March 2018. Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.Picture:
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Olievenhoutbosch residents are picketing outside the Hope Restoration Church where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered an address to congregants.

The president is visiting the area as part of his initiative to urge South Africans to register to vote in next year’s election.

Residents are demanding that their service delivery concerns be addressed.

Proper housing, roads and an increase in the police presence in Olievenhoutbosch are some of concerns carried on placards.

Premier David Makhura earlier had his hands full, trying to stabilise the situation.

He has promised to return and address their concerns.

This resident says the area is neglected and government should do its part.

“They don’t even look after us. They don’t give us services delivery. We are not happy.”

The church service got underway on Sunday morning with the president in attendance.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA