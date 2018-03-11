Msimanga urges all residents to register to vote
Mayor Solly Msimanga was at a voting station in Elardus Park morning, accompanied by Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader John Moodley.
PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has urged all residents to ensure their voting registration details are correct by the end of Sunday.
Msimanga was at a voting station in Elardus Park morning, accompanied by Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader John Moodley.
Msimanga said he visited the Elardus Park Primary School voting station to ensure registration is a smooth process for all.
So far, the mayor said things were running smoothly.
"I've been moving around from Atteridgeville to Mokopane. I've been to Olievenhoutbosch. We had some problems there. I've also been Mamelodi. In general, things are going according to plans."
He has encouraged all South Africans to either visit a voting station or to check their registration details online, so they don't miss out during the 2019 elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
