Motive for murder of ANC KZN elections coordinator unknown

JOHANNESBURG - Police say the motive behind the murder of the African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal elections coordinator is unknown.

Nqobile Mkhize was shot dead in his home at the Infume Village near Durban on Saturday.

It's understood unknown armed men stormed into his home and killed him.

The police's Nqobile Gwala said two community members were also shot dead by the criminals as they were fleeing the scene.

“The suspects kicked the door open and fired towards him. He died at the scene and the motive for the attack is unknown.”

During a separate incident on Tuesday in Nyanga, Cape Town, an ANC official was shot dead.

Provincial executive committee member Elese Depouche and his wife were shot outside their home.

The 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital. His wife was hospitalised following the shooting.

Depouche was fired as councillor three years ago after being found guilty of a firearm-related offence.

The ANC in the Western Cape said they were shocked following his death.

The ANC’s Faiez Jacobs said: “He was fondly known in the area in Crossroads. Details are sketchy, but we know he was on his way home with his wife. They were ambushed. We don’t know what the motives for the killing is at this stage.”

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)