MEC Bredell urges residents to continue saving water

MEC Anton Bredell cautioned that complacency in water savings, and another dry winter, could lead to further water constraints in the summer.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has urged citizens to continue to save water.

Current dam levels in the province are at 20.5%.

The Western Cape is currently going through its worse drought in more than a hundred years.

Departmental spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “The good news is that we’re now heading into our expected winter rainfall season but that doesn’t mean we want people thinking they can start using more water if it starts raining.”