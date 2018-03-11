Itireleng residents share concerns of land & water with Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Itireleng informal settlement outside Laudium where he attended a brief church service and conducted a walkabout.

ITIRELENG - Land, proper housing and water and sanitation have been some of the issues raised with President Cyril Ramaphosa during his voter registration tour in Tshwane on Sunday afternoon.

The president visited the Itireleng informal settlement outside Laudium where he attended a brief church service and conducted a walkabout.

He earlier visited the Olievenhoutbosch community where angry residents demanded that he intervene and provide service delivery.

In his address, he assured community members that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would come back.

President Ramaphosa has conceded to poor service delivery by government in some Tshwane areas and wants immediate intervention.

“We are, as government, addressing the concerns and the needs of our people.”

In Itireleng, makeshift shacks, muddy roads and uncollected waste caught Ramaphosa’s attention and he assured residents that Makhura will visit them in the next two weeks.

The president is now expected to conduct another walkabout at the Forest Hill Mall outside Olievenhoutbosch.

#RegisterToVote President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes his visit in Itireleng informal settlement outside Laudium. PP pic.twitter.com/1EvZu7rykW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2018

#RegisterToVote The President has arrived at the Hope Restoration Church in Olievenhoubosch. PP pic.twitter.com/CrPAEjSpEs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2018

REGISTER TO VOTE

The portfolio committee on home affairs has urged all potential voters to visit their nearest voting stations on Sunday to register for the 2019 general elections.

Sunday is the last day of the registration drive which started, where voters are expected to visit over 22,600 registration station across the country.

Some stations were unable to open on time and others had to be closed due to ongoing service protests on Saturday.

The committee has also called on those who are already on the voters roll to visit stations to check their details or register in the correct voting districts.

Chairperson Lemias Mashile said: “Anyone with service delivery issues should use his or her vote to express her views. Our forbearers died for us to be able to vote for our government; let us register to exercise this democratic right and let us all meet at our voting stations today before 5 pm.”

At the same time, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane is on a voter registration drive in the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality.

Mokonyane has emphasised that South Africans have the responsibility to apply their constitutional right to vote and to choose the party of their choice.

“Fair elections start with a credible voters’ roll and that’s why we’re all over the country trying to encourage the first-time voter to register and vote. And in this particular instance, vote for the ANC.”

