Investigation into damage to property, intimidation after cab drivers clash
Uber and Taxify drivers were joined by TUT students for a march on Friday in defiance of the violence between them and meter taxi drivers.
JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and intimidation following clashes between meter taxi operators and e-hailing taxi drivers on Friday.
Uber and Taxify drivers were joined by Tshwane University of Technology students for a march on Friday in defiance of the violence between them and meter taxi drivers.
It's understood a man was arrested after he was accused of smashing the windows of a driver employed by an e-hailing taxi service during the march in Sunnyside.
The police's Daniel Mavimbela says the man was released because the owner of the damaged car didn't want to testify against him.
“The police had to let a 39-year-old man walk after he was apprehended following reports of malicious damage to a moto vehicle and intimidation both in Sunnyside and surrounding areas. Cases of malicious damage to property and intimidation are being investigation following reports on Uber and meter taxi drivers.”
WATCH: Hundreds of Taxify, Uber drivers demand justice for murdered colleague
