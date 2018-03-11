EC man arrested for possession of dagga worth R9,000

It is understood the suspect had dagga to the value of R9,000 on him.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old man in Centane in the Eastern Cape in connection with the possession of dagga.

It is understood the suspect had dagga to the value of R9,000 on him.

Captain Jackson Manatha said: “The man was arrested this morning, 11 March 2018.”