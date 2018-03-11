DA calls for axing of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba
The Constitutional Court has refused to hear the appeal brought by Gigaba to set aside a judgment by the High Court that he lied under oath.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the axing of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, saying he cannot be trusted to carry out his constitutional mandate to serve the people of South Africa.
The Constitutional Court has refused to hear the appeal brought by Gigaba to set aside a judgment by the High Court that he lied under oath.
The court also found that Gigaba had committed a breach of the Constitution in the case filed by a company that wanted to open a private immigration terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
The DA says it is now up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to take steps to remove Gigaba as a matter of urgency.
The DA’s John Steenhuisen says: “These are obviously very serious charges, particularly against a member of Parliament and even more so a minister of state. It’s very clear that Minister Gigaba is not suitable to be in the Cabinet or be a minister of state. It is now time for Mr Ramaphosa to do the right thing and release Mr Gigaba of his Cabinet duties.”
