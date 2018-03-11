Cyclist killed in collision amid Cape Town Cycle Tour
In a statement, Cycle Tour Media Office confirmed the incident, saying an accident occurred involving a group of 20 cyclists.
CAPE TOWN – A 40-year-old cyclist has been killed in a collision during the Cape Town Cycle Tour.
The incident occurred during the race on Wynberg Hill.
The cause of the collision is unclear at this stage.
In a statement, Cycle Tour Media Office confirmed the incident, saying an accident occurred involving a group of 20 cyclists.
"One of the cyclists, a 40-year-old male, received immediate medical attention at the scene but, tragically, his injuries proved fatal."
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith has also responded to the incident.
“About 20 cyclists were involved in a collision. One male cyclist was killed.”
At this stage, no further details have been made available. A briefing will take place at 3pm today.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#RegisterToVote: Home Affairs system back online
-
Police probe kidnapping of Devland Cash and Carry owner
-
‘Prasa’s failure to deliver reliable services directly effects economy’
-
2 WC IEC stations reopen after threats from protesting residents
-
15 arrested for drunk driving in WC
-
Itireleng residents share concerns of land & water with Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.