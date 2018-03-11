Cyclist killed in collision amid Cape Town Cycle Tour

In a statement, Cycle Tour Media Office confirmed the incident, saying an accident occurred involving a group of 20 cyclists.

CAPE TOWN – A 40-year-old cyclist has been killed in a collision during the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The incident occurred during the race on Wynberg Hill.

The cause of the collision is unclear at this stage.

In a statement, Cycle Tour Media Office confirmed the incident, saying an accident occurred involving a group of 20 cyclists.

"One of the cyclists, a 40-year-old male, received immediate medical attention at the scene but, tragically, his injuries proved fatal."

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith has also responded to the incident.

“About 20 cyclists were involved in a collision. One male cyclist was killed.”

At this stage, no further details have been made available. A briefing will take place at 3pm today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)