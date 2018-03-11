SA's Nolan Hoffman wins men's CT Cycle Tour
The 40th edition of the iconic race was once again packed with 35,000 riders.
CAPE TOWN - South African Nolan Hoffman has won the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour.
For the third time in his career, local boy Hoffman won the race.
He finished in a time 2:37:30. Hoffman was closely followed by New Zealander Sam Gaze in second, and the podium was rounded off by another local Reynard Butler.
In the women’s race, Mauritian Kimberley Le Court De Billot won in a time of 2:11:50.
In second place was Adriana Vera from Namibia and the South African Matthee Maroesjka.
#CTCycleTour2018 Women’s podium:— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 11, 2018
1. Kimberley Le Court De Billott (Mauritius)
2. Adrian Vera (Namibia)
3. Matthee Maroesjka (South Africa) pic.twitter.com/BwKT7hMsKR
Hoffman and his team rode textbook bunch sprint, which saw him appearing out of the group in perfect fashion to deny Gaze – who won his first elite UCI Mountain Bike World Cup race the previous day and took the Cape Town Cycle Tour MTB Challenge title the week before – what would’ve been a unique hat trick.
“The team was incredible today. This has been our biggest objective for the year and going away with the win was just incredible. The boys rode out of their skins and I’m just really pleased how it all played out,” he said, explaining that after the catch they knew exactly how to take it home.
“We played poker face game,” he said.
“We had Steven van Heerden in the break, so we knew we didn’t have to work too hard in the bunch.”
At the same time, commenting after her win in the women's race, Le Court said: "This is the one race that everyone wants to win, I’ve had a year of podiums and it’s great to finally stand on the top step.”
She added: “My team mate Lynette [Burger], was in the break from the start and that was exactly as we had planned.
“The other teams and riders worked hard to bring that break back and then from there the sprint played out almost exactly as we had planned in our team meeting the night before."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
