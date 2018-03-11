Popular Topics
Cape Town Cycle Tour underway

All proceeds raised from the Cycle Tour will be going towards two beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway on 11 March 2018. Picture: @CTCycleTour/Twitter.
The Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway on 11 March 2018. Picture: @CTCycleTour/Twitter.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cyclists from around the world have descend upon Cape Town streets today, taking part in the 40th cycle tour.

All proceeds raised from the Cycle Tour will be going towards two beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the participants.

“It’s a great ride and great vibe to come to.”

Another participant says she enjoys the scenery.

“It’s fun and we meet new people.”

Others have described it as the “best” cycle tour in South Africa.

Last year, the tour was cancelled on the day due to strong winds.

For the first time in 35 years, participants will pass the Castle of Good Hope before going onto the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

Click here to see which roads will be affected.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

More in Sport

