Cape Town Cycle Tour underway

All proceeds raised from the Cycle Tour will be going towards two beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont.

CAPE TOWN - Cyclists from around the world have descend upon Cape Town streets today, taking part in the 40th cycle tour.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the participants.

“It’s a great ride and great vibe to come to.”

Another participant says she enjoys the scenery.

“It’s fun and we meet new people.”

Others have described it as the “best” cycle tour in South Africa.

Last year, the tour was cancelled on the day due to strong winds.

For the first time in 35 years, participants will pass the Castle of Good Hope before going onto the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

Men's race: @TeamDiDataCont working hard to bring back the break they missed out on from the start pic.twitter.com/XufX62UE4x — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 11, 2018

Women have 14kms to go from here. @Anriettes looking comfortable pic.twitter.com/ScL1RxbNin — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 11, 2018

