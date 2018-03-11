Cape Town Cycle Tour underway
All proceeds raised from the Cycle Tour will be going towards two beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont.
CAPE TOWN - Cyclists from around the world have descend upon Cape Town streets today, taking part in the 40th cycle tour.
All proceeds raised from the Cycle Tour will be going towards two beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont.
Eyewitness News spoke to some of the participants.
“It’s a great ride and great vibe to come to.”
Another participant says she enjoys the scenery.
“It’s fun and we meet new people.”
Others have described it as the “best” cycle tour in South Africa.
Last year, the tour was cancelled on the day due to strong winds.
For the first time in 35 years, participants will pass the Castle of Good Hope before going onto the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.
Men's race: @TeamDiDataCont working hard to bring back the break they missed out on from the start pic.twitter.com/XufX62UE4x— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 11, 2018
Women have 14kms to go from here. @Anriettes looking comfortable pic.twitter.com/ScL1RxbNin— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 11, 2018
Click here to see which roads will be affected.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Sport
-
De Villiers ton hands South Africa commanding lead
-
SA's Nolan Hoffman wins men's CT Cycle Tour
-
Rakitic 'would open door' for Neymar to return to Barca
-
Serena, Venus win to set up third-round clash
-
Manchester United sink Liverpool, unsavoury scenes at West Ham
-
Irrepressible Ronaldo strikes twice as Real beat Eibar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.