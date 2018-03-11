2 WC IEC stations reopen after threats from protesting residents
Provincial electoral head Courtney Sampson says they had to close one of the stations due to intimidation by the community in Gugulethu.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape says the two voter registration stations that have been affected by protests and intimidation have since been reopened.
IEC provincial head Courtney Sampson says community members on Saturday threatened to burn down the registration point at Intshinga Primary School in Gugulethu.
Sampson says it has since been reopened and no further incidents have been reported in the area.
“It had to do with the fact that people had threated to burn the school down. So, the principal had a panic and obviously wanted to protect the school. But it will be functional today.”
Meanwhile, in Du Noon, service delivery protests affected some of the voting stations in the area.
Calm has since been restored.
Registrations points will close at 5 pm on Sunday afternoon.
