15 arrested for drunk driving in WC

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says more than 2,900 vehicles were stopped this weekend.

FILE: A Cape Town Traffic Services official issues a fine to a driver. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.
FILE: A Cape Town Traffic Services official issues a fine to a driver. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Fifteen people have been arrested for drunk driving in the Western Cape.

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says more than 2,900 vehicles were stopped this weekend.

Africa says the highest alcohol reading was 1.28miligrams per 1000 millilitres, which is five times over the legal limit.

“We also arrested two people in Vredendal, one for being in possession of dagga and another driver for reckless and negligent driving. The total amount of fines we issued was over R390,000.”

