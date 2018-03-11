15 arrested for drunk driving in WC

Cyclist killed in collision amid Cape Town Cycle Tour
Local
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says more than 2,900 vehicles were stopped this weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Fifteen people have been arrested for drunk driving in the Western Cape.
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says more than 2,900 vehicles were stopped this weekend.
Africa says the highest alcohol reading was 1.28miligrams per 1000 millilitres, which is five times over the legal limit.
“We also arrested two people in Vredendal, one for being in possession of dagga and another driver for reckless and negligent driving. The total amount of fines we issued was over R390,000.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.