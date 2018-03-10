‘Your vote can contribute greatly to change in SA’

Mmusi Maimane visited various voting stations in the province on Saturday, accompanied by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has called on all Gauteng residents to register to vote this weekend, saying their votes can contribute greatly to change in the country.

Maimane visited various voting stations in the province on Saturday, accompanied by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Registration for next year's general elections is taking place at voting stations around the country.

Maimane has encouraged those living in Gauteng to vote for the DA in the elections following their win in the province in the 2016 local elections.

He says next year's election will be a significant one for South Africa.

“We believe it will give us a choice to choose whether we can be in a country that that creates work opportunities, particularly for young people. We want to choose a country that fights against poverty, we want to make sure there’s justice for those who the past is still evident in that fact that they are without land and a place to stay.”

WATCH: DA Leader @MmusiMaimane making calls to voters from the DA's National Contact Centre.



Encouraging residents to #RegisterForTotalChange this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZhidrLEKyf — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 10, 2018

At the same time, various political parties in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, say they are satisfied with the voter registration process in the area so far.

Although Diepsloot is known for violence and series of service delivery protests, the parties say voting stations in the area have opened on time and they didn’t experience any form of disruptions.

The Independent Electoral Commission says it had to close voter registration stations in Katlehong on the East Rand and other areas across the country due to service delivery protests.

The African National Congress councilor Abram Maboke has urged all Diepsloot residents to use the opportunity to vote in next year’s elections.

“Everything is going well; IEC officials arrived on time, materials are completed and people are coming in to check their names and new people are busy registering.”

The DA PR councilor Sean Kreusch says the first day of registrations has been smooth.

“I just want to encourage residents to register to vote and be a part of a landmark 2019 election.”

Economic Freedom Fighters coordinator Richard Mathabatha has urged people from all walks of life to register, saying elections are crucial for both the young and old.

“We would like to send a message across that people must come in their number to register their names to make sure they come and cast their votes in 2019.”