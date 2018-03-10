Unite Behind activists to appear in court over Prasa threats
It’s understood that activists were subjected to insults and threats from security guards during the protests.
CAPE TOWN – Unite Behind activists are expected to appear in court on 28 March following threats of violence from Prasa security personnel.
On Friday, the Western Cape High Court granted the group an urgent interdict against Prasa following a demonstration held by 40 activists in January outside the rail agency's offices in Cape Town.
It’s understood that activists were subjected to insults and threats from security guards during the protests.
Unite Behind's Zukiswa Vuka said: “We’re happy that we’ve been granted the interdict because it’s going to help the members of Unite Behind. At the same time, we’re saying to anyone whose mission is to uncover corruption, they shouldn’t stop.”
Unite Behind says over the last six months, whistle-blowers have provided them with thousands of pages of evidence relating to state capture, maladministration and corruption at Prasa.
They've also recently sent a letter to the president listing their demands.
“The first one is to get a proper board, the second on is to have safety emergency plans for all the commuters which will also include separate compartments or carriages for women and children and people with disabilities,” Vuka added.
The group has also handed over documents to the parliamentary portfolio committee of transport, with evidence showing that billions of rands allocated towards fixing and improving the rail way service have instead gone missing.
More in Local
-
It's all systems go for Cape Town Cycle Tour
-
ANC KZN elections coordinator, 2 residents killed
-
Hangberg residents hope for answers in upcoming meeting with De Lille
-
Police hunt suspects after attempted cash heist in Boksburg
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa and Madikizela-Mandela register to vote
-
‘Your vote can contribute greatly to change in SA’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.