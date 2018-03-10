Unite Behind activists to appear in court over Prasa threats

It’s understood that activists were subjected to insults and threats from security guards during the protests.

CAPE TOWN – Unite Behind activists are expected to appear in court on 28 March following threats of violence from Prasa security personnel.

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court granted the group an urgent interdict against Prasa following a demonstration held by 40 activists in January outside the rail agency's offices in Cape Town.

Unite Behind's Zukiswa Vuka said: “We’re happy that we’ve been granted the interdict because it’s going to help the members of Unite Behind. At the same time, we’re saying to anyone whose mission is to uncover corruption, they shouldn’t stop.”

Unite Behind says over the last six months, whistle-blowers have provided them with thousands of pages of evidence relating to state capture, maladministration and corruption at Prasa.

They've also recently sent a letter to the president listing their demands.

“The first one is to get a proper board, the second on is to have safety emergency plans for all the commuters which will also include separate compartments or carriages for women and children and people with disabilities,” Vuka added.

The group has also handed over documents to the parliamentary portfolio committee of transport, with evidence showing that billions of rands allocated towards fixing and improving the rail way service have instead gone missing.