Uber driver speaks out after murder of Siyabonga Ngcobo
Several drivers from e-hailing services say it’s disappointing that a young man like Ngcobo who was simply trying to make ends meet was brutally killed.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Uber drivers say they can no longer remain silent about the attacks on them by some metered taxi drivers.
A march by activist group Not in My Name was held in the capital on Friday to demand justice for Ngcobo who was burned to death last week in the boot of his car.
Several drivers from the various e-hailing services say it’s clear that those who attack Uber and Taxify drivers are criminals who don't want to operate legally as transport services.
This Uber driver says they've been accused of taking jobs from metered taxi drivers.
“We don’t fight, we’re together. These metered taxi guys say we took their jobs.”
He adds the problem is that there are people who are operating illegally.
WATCH: Hundreds of Taxify, Uber drivers demand justice for murdered colleague
