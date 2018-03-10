Sassa, Post Office must explain statements over payment plan

Both Sassa and the Post Office will have to submit written submissions by Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ordered the South African Social Security Agency and the Post Office to explain their statements over plans to pay grants.

Both Sassa and the Post Office will have to submit written submissions by Monday.

The agency approached the court earlier this week, requesting that the court extend its invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services.

This came after the Post Office admitted that while it was ready to take over the distribution of social grants come April, it won’t be able to without the assistance of CPS.

On Friday, Sassa said social grants would be pain on 1 April. It added a contingency plan was in place if the Constitutional Court doesn’t rule in its favour.

Acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu said: “We’re pleased to announce a significant state of readiness for Sapo to commence on social grants and assure South Africans that social grants will be paid from 1 April.

“The relationship between Sassa and Sapo to ensure a small implantation of public sector-led payment model has evolved positively.”