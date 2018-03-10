[UPDATE] 2 hospitalised after robbers target G4S van in Boksburg

It's understood the incident occurred near Atlas Road on the N12 on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two G4S employees have been taken to hospital after they were shot during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

It's understood a group of unknown men shot at the vehicle on the N12 near Atlas Road on Saturday morning.

The police’s Juanita Coetzer says the suspects fled the scene after the incident.

“The vehicle was shot at and it came to a standstill. No cash was taken. There were two slight injuries. They were hospitalised. There are no arrests at this stage.”

An eyewitness explains what happened: “Once I saw traffic slowing down, I slowed down. As the car started turning around, I headed towards the front. At that point I saw the G4S van being shot at. At that point in time, people ran away with their heads down.”

Officials are on scene to investigate following the incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)