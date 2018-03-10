Richard Spoor Attorneys, Marler Clark hit Tiger Brands with lawsuit
The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the families of people who died after eating processed meat contaminated with listeria produced by Tiger Brands.
JOHANNESBURG - Richard Spoor Incorporated Attorneys and the US food safety firm Marler Clark have teamed up to file a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands.
The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the families of people who died after eating processed meat contaminated with listeria produced and distributed by the company.
This comes after the Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement that the source of the listeriosis outbreak is two brands of polony by Tiger Brands of Enterprise Foods and Rainbow Chicken.
The company has already recalled the processed meat products.
Richard Spoor says the class action lawsuit is aimed at bringing justice to the victims.
“We’ve looked very closely at the work that was done by the National Institute of Communicable Disease, it’s research that they’ve done over many months and together we’re absolutely convinced and satisfied that we have a very strong case against Tiger Brands.”
LISTEN: Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
