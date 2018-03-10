Ramaphosa vows to tackle youth unemployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa the African National Congress-led government has plans to create much-needed jobs for young people.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the high youth unemployment rate is concerning and needs immediate action.

Speaking just moments after concluding his 5km walk with Soweto residents, Ramaphosa assured them that he will continue his interactions with business to tackle unemployment.

Ramaphosa says the business community should also play a vital role in creating jobs, saying that government cannot succeed on its own.

“Whenever I meet with company executives I ask them how many jobs they created for the day. I want all companies to go on a job creation drive.”

He says more jobs would grow the economy.

“We’re going to grow this economy and make sure that we create jobs.”

The president didn’t mention any names, but he says no family will be allowed to capture the state. Ramaphosa adds he’ll work hard to root out corruption.

