‘Qedani Mahlangu must be treated like a citizen of SA’
On Saturday, Mahlangu was seen chatting to the president earlier during a 5km walk with Soweto residents.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says talking to disgraced former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu should not be seen as disregarding the hearings into the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The former MEC appeared before Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings, after 140 mentally ill patients died. They were moved by government to illegal non-governmental organisations.
Ramaphosa says Mahlangu is only human and interacting with her does not mean all is forgiven.
“Qedani Mahlangu, like any other South African, is a person who must be treated like a citizen of this country.”
Speaking to the media after updating his voter details at the Hitekani Primary School, Ramaphosa also urged South Africans to visit registration centres across the country.
“I urge all South Africans to take their duty as citizens very seriously.”
Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Orlando West voting registration station in Soweto alongside struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
#RegisterToVote President Cyril Ramaphosa walks in Soweto. PP pic.twitter.com/h4w05hDDJH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
