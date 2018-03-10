Pupil who attacked teacher at Sedibeng school will face disciplinary action
The pupil was caught on camera in the video which has gone viral on social media. She is seen pelting an exercise book and papers at the female teacher.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has directed the school governing body of the Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng to institute a disciplinary hearing against a female pupil who attacked a teacher in a classroom.
The pupil was caught on camera. The video has since gone viral on social media. The pupil is seen pelting an exercise book and papers at the female teacher.
The department says the officials from the psychosocial support team have already started with the counselling process of all learners and educators at the school.
Student abusing a teacher. She should be suspended.— Your Lover's Bae👑🐐 (@IamCosRSA) March 8, 2018
pic.twitter.com/ZRgcDlnhPl
Lesufi has condemned the incident, saying it’s totally unacceptable.
“We can’t allow this. We can’t allow a learner to think they can undermine the presence of a teacher. If you start to allow these things, then we won’t have an education system or accountability. We want to send a strong message that this type of behaviour is unacceptable.”
Lesufi says the matter should be deal with decisively.
“To the parents, they need to understand when we take actions. Parents must know that when we take action it’s not because we hate your child. We need to protect other learners and the integrity of the education system.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
‘Qedani Mahlangu must be treated like a citizen of SA’
-
NW health committee lays charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo, others
-
IEC again urges South Africans to register to vote
-
Sassa, Post Office must explain statements over payment plan
-
[UPDATE] 2 hospitalised after robbers target G4S van in Boksburg
-
Ramaphosa vows to tackle youth unemployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.