Pupil who attacked teacher at Sedibeng school will face disciplinary action

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has directed the school governing body of the Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng to institute a disciplinary hearing against a female pupil who attacked a teacher in a classroom.

The pupil was caught on camera. The video has since gone viral on social media. The pupil is seen pelting an exercise book and papers at the female teacher.

The department says the officials from the psychosocial support team have already started with the counselling process of all learners and educators at the school.

Lesufi has condemned the incident, saying it’s totally unacceptable.

“We can’t allow this. We can’t allow a learner to think they can undermine the presence of a teacher. If you start to allow these things, then we won’t have an education system or accountability. We want to send a strong message that this type of behaviour is unacceptable.”

Lesufi says the matter should be deal with decisively.

“To the parents, they need to understand when we take actions. Parents must know that when we take action it’s not because we hate your child. We need to protect other learners and the integrity of the education system.”

