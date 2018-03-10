Popular Topics
President Cyril Ramaphosa hits the ground running in Soweto

The president's walk initiative has finally hit Gauteng, with Soweto residents heeding the call to join in.

President Cyril Ramaphosa walked with Soweto residents as part of his health initiative on 10 March 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
President Cyril Ramaphosa walked with Soweto residents as part of his health initiative on 10 March 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Voters registration weekend has got off to a good start with President Cyril Ramaphosa walking with residents in Soweto.

The activity is part of Ramaphosa’s call on South Africans to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Scores are moving down the Chris Hani Road with the president.

The president's walk initiative has finally hit Gauteng, with Soweto residents heeding the call to join in. The president recently walked with Cape Town residents as part of his health initiative.

This morning, Soweto residents say they’re delighted to walk the same path as the country's “number one”.

“It’s nice to stay in Soweto. It’s nice to walk with the president. I am honoured.”

Another resident adds: “It’s really impressive that the governing party is trying to interact with residents.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and African National Congress national working committee member Zizi Kodwa are also in attendance.

Ramaphosa is expected to do a walkabout at the Protea Glen Mall and taxi rank. He is also expected to check his voter registration details in Chiawelo, Soweto.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

