Prasa to challenge Unite Behind interdict

CAPE TOWN - The South African Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) is planning to challenge a court interdict filed by lobby group Unite Behind.

The Western Cape High Court granted Unite Behind an urgent interdict against Prasa on Friday.

Unite Behind says security guards threatened activists who demonstrated outside Prasa’s Cape Town offices in January.

The group's Zukiswa Vuka says they filed the interdict because members have also been intimidated on other occasions after this.

“It says anyone of Prasa who threatens or intimidates a member of Unite Behind can be convicted and charges can be laid.”

But Prasa’s Nana Zenani has refuted the allegations, challenging the group to produce evidence.

“Prasa will be challenging the allegations by Unite Behind. There is no truth in the allegations shared.”

