Prasa to challenge Unite Behind interdict
The Western Cape High Court granted Unite Behind an urgent interdict against Prasa on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) is planning to challenge a court interdict filed by lobby group Unite Behind.
The Western Cape High Court granted Unite Behind an urgent interdict against Prasa on Friday.
Unite Behind says security guards threatened activists who demonstrated outside Prasa’s Cape Town offices in January.
The group's Zukiswa Vuka says they filed the interdict because members have also been intimidated on other occasions after this.
“It says anyone of Prasa who threatens or intimidates a member of Unite Behind can be convicted and charges can be laid.”
But Prasa’s Nana Zenani has refuted the allegations, challenging the group to produce evidence.
“Prasa will be challenging the allegations by Unite Behind. There is no truth in the allegations shared.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Pupil who attacked teacher at Sedibeng school will face disciplinary action
-
‘Qedani Mahlangu must be treated like a citizen of SA’
-
NW health committee lays charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo, others
-
IEC again urges South Africans to register to vote
-
Sassa, Post Office must explain statements over payment plan
-
[UPDATE] 2 hospitalised after robbers target G4S van in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.